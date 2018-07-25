Coca-Cola GB launches recycling partnership with UK’s biggest attractions

× Expand The new reverse vending machines at selected entertainment parks across the UK. Image: Coca Cola GB

Coca-Cola Great Britain has launched a new recycling partnership with Merlin Entertainment that will see visitors rewarded for using reverse vending machines.

The Merlin Group, which owns attractions such as Alton Towers, LEGOLAND and Thorpe Park, is offering a 50 percent discount on future entry tickets when consumers recycle a plastic bottle or can on site.

The scheme is being trialled between 23 July and 19 October at four UK theme parks and is part of Coca Cola GB’s ‘World Without Waste’ global strategy.

The company says it hopes the trial will successfully address the difficulties consumers face in finding somewhere to recycle when they are away from home. Coca Cola’s recent research shows that 64 per cent of Brits would recycle more on-the-go if they were rewarded instantly for their actions.

Jon Woods, General Manager of Coca-Cola Great Britain, commented: “We want to reward people for doing the right thingby recycling their bottles and hope to encourage some people who wouldn’t otherwise have done so.

“Through this exciting new trial with Merlin Entertainments we hope to remind people how valuable their empty plastic bottle is. All of our bottles can be recycled and we want to get as many of them back as possible so they can be turned into new bottlesand not end up as litter.”

The CafeCrush’ branded reverse vending machines have been installed by Unisan UK and, according to Managing Director, Jon Dormer, are simple for the consumer to use.

The bottle is crushed upon entry, reducing waste volume by up to 90 per cent. This means more bottles can be stored and less transportation is needed to get them to recycling facilities.

Sandra Hazel, Head of Force for Good at Merlin Entertainments, says the partnership with Coca-Cola Great Britain is about both companies’ shared ambition to use the power of our brands for good.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to raise awareness and help contribute to a better environment,” she explained. “As a responsible business and an advocate for marine conservation, we’re pleased to be joining forces with Coca-Cola Great Britain to encourage people to recycle more this summer, by rewarding them with family fun.”