Conference: Reducing avoidable plastic waste - incentives, targets, and policy priorities

About: This conference will examine the progress of England’s Resources and Waste Strategy, which sets the Government’s approach to eliminating avoidable plastic waste by 2050 – as well as the priorities for the ongoing Courtald Commitment 2025 and the UK Plastics Pact.

Delegates will assess what has been learnt so far, what more can be done to achieve the targets, latest thinking on alternative approaches, and the impact on industry, local government and households.

Featuring renowned and expert speakers, the discussion will likely reflect on key issues emerging from the major consultations related to the Strategy on UK packaging producer responsibility system; a possible packaging tax; introducing a Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland; and consistency in household and business recycling collections in England.

Keynote speakers include Dawn Woodward, Deputy Head of Resource and Waste at DEFRA, as well as Marcus Gover, CEO of WRAP.

Reducing single use plastics and developing a DRS

Further sessions throughout the morning will see delegates will consider the best ways in which to incentivise business practice looking at the future balance of industry-led and government-mandated targets, producer responsibility, and the future role of taxation policy.

It follows the European Parliament approving a ban on all single-use plastic by 2021, and the UK Government announcing a ban on single use plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds by April 2020.

Sessions will also examine the challenges and opportunities of introducing a DRS for single use drinks containers following a recent consultation - with discussion expected on the role of industry and local government; driving behaviour change; and what the UK can learn from similar schemes abroad.

Developing infrastructure, waste management systems and supporting innovation

The conference will be an opportunity for policymakers and stakeholders to consider what more should be done to develop the necessary waste management infrastructure and recycling facilities in the UK to ensure that more and different types of plastics can be recycled.

They will also assess priorities for moving towards more consistent recycling collection schemes in a way which works for businesses, local authorities and environmental service providers.

The role of plastic and packaging innovation - such as bioplastics - will also be assessed and delegates will discuss how best to reduce plastic waste in a way that does not shorten the shelf-life of perishable products, and keeps consumers and businesses engaged.

