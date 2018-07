About: Fakuma will return for its 26th edition in 2018, with 1800 exhibitors attending the course of the five-day event. The show will focus on the latest technologies, processes and tools for efficient plastics processing by way of injection moulding, extrusion, thermoforming and 3D printing.

Where: Messe Friedrichshafen, Germany

When: 16 - 20 October 2018

Visit Event Website: www.fakuma-messe.de/en