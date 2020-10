About: HASCO will present its 2020 highlights digitally in a new, online experience, where visitors will find out about numerous new developments and innovative services for mouldmaking.

Using a virtual 'HASCO world', visitors can experience exciting news on interesting mouldmaking and hot runner topics, regardless of the time location. The digital programme starts online from 27 October 2020.

Where: Online conference

When: Starting 27 October 2020

Website: https://www.hasco.com/en/hasco/innovationdays