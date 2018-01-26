RPC Massmould cap off Highland Spring bottles with secure flip

RPC Massmould has developed a Secure-Flip cap for the PET bottles of Highland Spring.

The closure is available on the brand’s 330ml and 500ml Handy Packs and 750ml Active Packs.

The sustainable in the closure uses the familiar deep purple colour . A key benefit is that

Both parts of the Tamper-Evident Band are retained in the closure after opening, as opposed to the use of a detachable tab which then needs to be disposed of.

For the on-the-move consumer, the Secure Flip’s ergonomically designed Thumb Tab enables intuitive one-handed opening. The cap also opens to a full and stable 180°, providing easy access to the spout. The unique three–legged Triskeles within the mouth of the closure prevents items being dropped into the drink or small fingers getting stuck in the opening.

× Expand Highland Spring RPC Massmould

Sandy Milton, Packaging Development Manager of Highland Spring, said: “On-the-go consumption is an important part of the Highland Spring offering, and it is essential that we deliver a premium consumer experience, in keeping with the brand’s quality image and reputation.”

“The Secure Flip delivers excellent user-convenience and its attractive look and compact design complement the bottles’ appearance for maximum on-shelf appeal.”

Sourced from protected organic land in the Ochil Hills in Scotland, Highland Spring has been named by the Good Shopping Guide as the leading ethical bottled water brand in the UK for nine years running.