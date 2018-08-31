10 years of Wittmann Battenfeld to be presented at Bradford event

× Expand Wittmann Barry Hill

The Managing Director of Wittmann Battenfeld (WIBA) UK will review the company’s technology of the past decade at a polymer event in Bradford.

On September 18 Barry Hill will take part in P70, an event given in honour of Bradford University’s polymer expert, Professor Phil Coates, who celebrates his 70th birthday at that time.

“We at Wittmann Battenfeld are very honoured to be a part of Professor Coates’s extremely effective Bradford network. I am looking forward to sharing our injection moulding technology with a very eminent audience and to be networking with polymer practitioners through the event,” said Hill.

The integration of Battenfeld Kunststofftechnik into the Wittmann Group 10 years ago was, among other things, the starting point for the revision and new development of the company’s entire range of machines. A machine portfolio was developed under the brand name PowerSeries, which is now the market leader in terms of energy efficiency.

The Wittmann Group continues to introduce new moulding machines to the market, including the prototype of the new VPower, the company’s vertical machine in the latest PowerSeries design. This vertical moulding machine has a substantially reduced footprint, its low, ergonomic working height is very convenient for users, and its generously dimensioned servo-electric rotary table ensures short rotary times.

The full scope of WITTMANN 4.0 integration was also demonstrated at the Kottingbrunn factory using an EcoPower 90/350, in whose UNILOG B8 control system the robot and all peripherals connected to the machine have been integrated.

It is expected that Wittmann’s exhibits at Fakuma this year will build further on this 4.0 technology, and will add and integrated various aspects of Manufacturing Execution software (MES) and hardware.