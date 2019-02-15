2nd CIRP Conference on Composite Material Parts Manufacturing to take place on 10th to 11th October

The second CIRP Conference on Composite Material Parts Manufacturing will take place on the 10th and 11th October at the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre’s Knowledge Transfer Centre in Rotherham.

The conference offers a tremendous opportunity for experts spanning from academia to industry in the field of composite material parts manufacturing to present and discuss their findings on a very high level, stimulating and supporting the knowledge in the field.

The aim of the conference is to bring together and share novel production research, technologies and solutions to the global composite manufacturing community.

This is underpinned by an international scientific committee of highly esteemed researchers of composite material parts manufacturing and other related research areas.