FANUC to launch new, all-electric injection moulding machine at Fakuma

FANUC will exhibit the ROBOSHOT α-S450iA at Fakuma 2018 in Germany this October.

The seventh and largest CNC-controlled injection moulding model produced by FANUC, has been designed to increase production capacity for manufacturers in the medical and pharmaceutical device markets, whilst maintaining accuracy, repeatability and reliability.

The α-S450iA has a clamping force of 4,500kN, which can be increased to 5,000kN, allowing it to be used for both precision and large projected area components.

Due to its platen dimensions at 1300mm square, and tie bar spacing of 920mm, this allows both large single component, or increased cavitation precision moulds to be accommodated.

The 900mm opening stroke also allows customers to produce a variety of components using stack moulds.

The α-S450iA is also available in two injection unit sizes, to provide a broad range of screw sizes from Ø56mm to Ø100mm, allowing customers the scope and flexibility to manage a wide range of shot volumes up to 2,827cm3.

A range of intelligent add-ons to protect mould system components and increase the lifespan of the machine can also be added on.

Precise Metering Control (PMC) functions, for example, prevent any uncontrolled volume flow from occurring between the end of the plasticising process and the decompression of the mould.

“Complex geometries need high levels of precision, but as those precision capabilities increase, so does the expectation for faster levels of output,” explained Andrew Armstrong, Sales and Marketing Manager at FANUC UK.

“That’s where the a-S450iA comes in. Manufacturers of precision parts, such as those used in the medical and pharmaceutical industries, can benefit from the same efficiency, control and accuracy as they would with other ROBOSHOT models. In addition, however, they also get the ability to use bigger or higher cavitation moulds for higher production capacity.”