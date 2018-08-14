AKRO-PLASTIC to introduce alternatives to PA 6.6 for lightweight construction

× Expand Cooling water pipe made using PA6.6/PP-Blend, AKROMID A3 GF 30 4 L black (4678) Akro Plastic

AKRO-PLASTIC has developed a new PA 6.6 substitution material that it says offers comparable properties and lower cost.

The new compound, AKROMID B+, is reinforced with 50 per cent glass fibres and achieves the same strength at 80 °C as a conditioned PA 6.6 GF50 (115 MPa breaking stress). The conditioned material also achieves almost the same stiffness as that of PA 6.6.

A portfolio with 30 to 50 per cent glass fibre-reinforced AKROMID B+ compounds is already available for sampling, with a grade with 60 per cent glass fibres due to follow shortly. The first components of the new material will be unveiled at the Fakuma trade fair in October 2018.

“Our new polymer-modified PA 6 grade is priced between PA 6.6 and PA 6 and thereby opens up considerable savings potential,” explained Thilo Stier, Head of Innovation and Sales at AKRO-PLASTIC.

Other new materials set to be introduced to the public at Fakuma include AKROMID A3 GF 30 4 L black (4678), a new material designed as an alternative to hydrolysis-stabilised polyamide. AKRO-PLASTIC says the blend from PA 6.6 and PP provides excellent hydrolysis properties, with the proportion of PA 6.6 significantly reduced. The material is also optimised for density, therefore provides an additional weight advantage.