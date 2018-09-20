ALBIS to focus on recycling, health care, and lighting products at Fakuma

ALBIS PLASTIC will be presenting product highlights focusing on recycling, health care, and lighting at Fakuma 2018.

The Hamburg-based company will be showcasing products and exhibits from long-term partners BASF, Covestro, INEOS Styrolution, Lanxess, LyondellBasell, Eastman, Solvay, MGG Polymers, and MBA Polymers, as well as its own portfolio of complimentary own brand products.

With ALCOM MED, ALBIS has expanded its product portfolio to include tailor-made compounds for health care applications such as medical products, pharmaceutical packaging, and diagnostic applications.

Based on a variety of different polymers, these products include colouring as well as a variety of fillers.

× Expand ALBIS Plastic ALBIS´ booth at Fakuma 2018.

The newest addition to ALBIS’s ALCOM Lighting product line, ALCOM LDDC, has been created in response to the latest developments in vehicle interior design.

The product can be used to create high-gloss lacquer surfaces that can be back-lit in any colour, resulting in high-quality symbols and displays on seamless functional surfaces.

ALBIS has also expanded its lighting portfolio to include MAKROLON polycarbonate materials from Covestro.

The portfolio includes specially developed materials with light diffusion effects, high reflection coefficients, and increased thermal conductivity.

Ultramid Vision is a semicrystalline polyamide that allows light to pass through largely unhindered, yielding transparent yet highly durable components.

ALBIS has increased its portfolio of recycled products, by purchasing WIPAG Deutschland, who specialise in the manufacture of injection-mouldable carbon fibre-based compounds.

The company has also added the Quality Circular Polymers (QCP) range of recycled products to its portfolio and is expanding its ALTECH ECO product portfolio to include a recyclate-based PET+PBT blend compound.

This compound can be modified with fillers and additives, and represents a sustainable, cost-effective alternative to prime PBT and PA6 compounds without sacrificing mechanical properties or exceptional surface quality.