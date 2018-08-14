Ampacet to showcase alternative to vacuum metallisation for rigid plastics

× Expand Ampacet Fakuma

Producer of masterbatch, Ampacet, will introduce a new technology that offers an alternative to vacuum metallisation for rigid plastic products.

The new FauxFoil product is designed to offer a one-step process to enhance the aesthetics and visual appeal of plastic packaging through reflective, gloss and shine, as opposed to the multi-step process of conventional vacuum metallisation

Designed for PET, ABS, PS and polyolefin resins, FauxFoil is recommended for use in rigid structures such as energy drink bottles, automotive components, plastic dinnerware, cosmetic and personal care products and small appliances.

Ampacet will introduce FauxFoil to its sales portfolio in September, however, will be promoted to visitors at Fakuma from 16 – 20 October.