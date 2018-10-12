Beck Automation to showcase IML technology at Fakuma 2018

Beck Automation will be presenting a compact, high-performance IML automation system for yoghurt pots with a full wrap label at Fakuma 2018.

The company believes the exact interaction of the individual components comprising the automation system, the injection moulding machine, the mould, label quality and optical quality controls increase productivity and added value.

On an Elexis SP 200-920 injection moulding machine from Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery, yoghurt pots are produced with a full wrap label on a high-performance IML automation system made by Beck, with a total cycle time less than 2.5 seconds.

× Expand Beck Automation Swiss-made 4-cavity pure performance: High-performance IML automation from Beck for lightweight tubs

The 4-cavity tool was manufactured by the French toolmaker Simon Fabrique du Moules, the labels used are from the Belgian manufacturer Verstraete IML.

The system is equipped with a Vision System for optical quality control by Intravis, including the IML Watcher, which features several cameras and specific lighting units depending on requirements.

As a result, it is possible to detect the slightest errors typical for the IML process, such as label presence, overflow and displacement or rotation of the label.

The Vision System is seamlessly integrated into the production line and supports the fastest cycle times of IML high-performance manufacturing.

The use of lightweight materials on the main arm as well as high-performance linear motors, enables rapid, dynamic movements, with two motors driving the main axle, improving dynamic performance and extending the lifespan of the belts and engines.

Due to the angled positioning of the label magazines, where the label is aligned with the print image facing downwards, this minimises label warpage, which ensures optimal, precise positioning of the labels.

Even with fast cycle times, the labels are smoothly separated and transferred to the mandrels.

Beck Automation will be exhibiting at Fakuma in Hall B1, Booth 1105.