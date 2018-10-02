BOY expands its product range for Fakuma 2018

BOY will premiere its new, large injection moulding machine with the type designation BOY 125 E at Fakuma.

The machine types BOY 2C XS, BOY 2C S, BOY 2C M and BOY 2C L are also used in many third-party machines.

BOY says as a response to the demand of many customers it has designed a new machine with a clear width of 470 mm between the tie bars instead of the previous of 430 mm.

The maximum platen distance has been extended to 825 mm as standard, which should provide more space, for example when using rotary plates.

× Expand BOY The BOY 125 E

A further advantage of this new construction is a 25 per cent higher clamping force, allowing for a clamping force of 1250 kN.

In combination with a BOY 2C S, cups made of NAS 30 are first injected and then a partially overmoulded design surface as a second component by the additional injection unit BOY 2C S in the same mould.

The gripper head of the BOY removal handling LR 5 repositions the pre-moulded cups in the mould, removes the finished two-component parts and places them on a conveyor belt in the protective housing of the LR 5 automation cell.

For the first time, BOY will show a telescopic version of the LR 5 removal handling.

The compact linear handling, assembled on a BOY 35 E, is particularly suitable for production sites with low ceilings.

At the BOY booth, a total of three LR 5s with different designs will be presented.

The BOY 125 E will be fully integrated into series production in the spring 2019.