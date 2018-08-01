BOY to launch new moulding machine

× Expand New BOY

BOY will launch a new injection moulding machine this Autumn as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The newest addition to the portfolio will be kept under wraps until October, where it will be unveiled at the Fakuma trade show in Germany.

BOY has released few details about the new model, although Alfred Schiffer, Managing Partner, said it both expands its range and offers users “optimum additional application options.”

The company will use its presence at the trade fair to showcase 50 years of its history, demonstrating a total of 15 machines.

It will also be running a BOY 15 model from 1968, one of the first injection moulding machines from its foundation year, which will produce automotive body parts for a BMW of the same era.

In addition to the newest, and oldest, machines on display, BOY will also be showing a complete production unit, comprising a BOY 60E moulding machine, a BOY LR 5 part handling system and an integrated scanner and printer.

The exhibit will produce multifunctional plastic rulers and aims to demonstrate not only the moulding and automation combined in the cell, but also the use of QR codes to provide production data and the digital connectivity of the system to a master computer.

BOY will also show two-component production, with cups injected using NAS 30 and then partially overmoulded with a TPE wall.