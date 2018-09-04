Covestro to exhibit 3D-printed shock absorber at Fakuma

Covestro will be presenting a demonstrator for a shock absorber at Fakuma 2018.

In addition to its high degree of functionality, the unique feature of the shock absorber is the production of the individual parts from three different products and with the aid of three different manufacturing processes.

The outer spring of the 40 x 7 cm part is made of powdered thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU).

Notable for its elasticity and high abrasion resistance it has been shaped layer by layer using selective laser sintering.

× Expand Covestro

The adjusting screw inside the shock absorber is made of filaments of Covestro's polycarbonate material using the fused filament fabrication (FFF) process.

The air chamber in the interior is created from a liquid polyurethane resin.

"This complex structure would not have been possible with conventional production processes," said Lukas Breuers, a Marketing Manager for 2D and 3D printing at Covestro.

"Another new development is the combination of different materials with various, tailor-made properties. This has enabled us to significantly expand the possibilities of additive production and its areas of application.”