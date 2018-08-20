Covestro to showcase plastic solutions at Fakuma 2018

Covestro will be exhibiting a range of its plastics solutions for various industries at Fakuma 2018.

The products and technologies will provide various solutions to trends such as future mobility, progressive digitalisation, 3D printing and energy-efficient lighting.

The company says one important topic that will be at the at the company's stand, will be its robust, lightweight and aesthetic fibre composites for energy and resource-saving applications.

Other areas will include flame-retardant battery housings for electric mobility or transparent and light-diffusing polycarbonates for energy-efficient LED lighting technology.

× Expand Covestro Lightweight and very thin laptop covers with novel optical surface effects are a potential application for continuous fibre-reinforced thermoplastic composites (CFRTP) of the Maezio brand.

Covestro believes the worldwide demand for robust and lightweight materials is increasing and the company meets these requirements with continuous fibre-reinforced thermoplastic composites (CFRTP) from the new brand Maezio.

A current development focus at Covestro is focused on new drive technologies such as electric mobility. Materials used to encapsulate lithium-ion batteries must be highly dimensionally stable to be able to position numerous battery cells precisely and closely.

The material must also be flame-retardant, depending on the design principle of the batteries and at Fakuma, the company will showcase such a battery module for home storage.

Another special exhibit will be a complex-shaped shock absorber, which hs been manufactured using the three leading 3D printing technologies, and is made from filament, powder and liquid resin.

Covestro will also be presenting various light-guiding and light-diffusing polycarbonates including films, as well as a highly heat-conducting type for cooling energy-saving LED light fixtures.

In addition, film developments will be presented for novel front and rear solutions, as well as for the automotive interior.

Covestro will be at Fakuma 2018 from 16th- 20th October in Friedrichshafen, at stand, number 4206 in Hall B4.