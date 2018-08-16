FANUC to exhibit 450-ton all-electric IMM at Fakuma

FANUC Europe will exhibit several all-electric ROBOSHOT injection moulding machines (IMMs) at Fakuma.

The company says one of the main highlights will be the new α-S450iA, as well as new developments to its 4500kN clamping force IMM.

A production cell, incorporating a 100-ton ROBOSHOT, will produce technical parts in engineering grade plastics under “Variotherm” mould process.

The system works with a six-axis FANUC LR Mate robot and a CR-7iA robot for parts assembly and handling.

ROBOSHOT machines fulfil strict user requirements aimed at low energy consumption and flawless injection moulding quality, combined with stable repeatability and maximum process security.

In the IOT corner FANUC and TIG will demonstrate Euromap 77 for plastics processing according to industry 4.0.

× Expand FANUC ROBOSHOT α-S450iA

Its ROBONANO will build a bridge between injection moulding and mould manufacturing, the 5-axis CNC machining centre excels in ultraprecision five-axis machining in freeform surfaces with 0.1 nanometre command resolution.

This machine tool demonstrates automated, predictable and repeatable optical-quality finishing of high-accuracy mould inserts.

Wolfgang Haak, FANUC’s Product Manager ETS Europe Roboshot, said :“Now we have 4500kN clamping force, a tie bar distance of 920 mm by 920 mm, a clamping stroke of 900 mm, a 1300 mm by 1300 mm platen size and a maximum die height of 1000 mm.”

FANUC will also show the new Euromap 77 OPC UA interface in cooperation with the TIG “Authentig” MES system.

Visitors will be able to see real-time quality, machine and job status monitoring of all machines and the Robot cell in compliance with Industry 4.0 requirements at FANUC’s stand (Hall B3, Booth B3211.)