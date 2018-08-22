FKuR to present heat-resistant PLA compounds and versatile bioplastics at Fakuma 2018

FKuR will present its portfolio of bio-based thermoplastics for injection moulding, thermoforming and extrusion at Fakuma 2018.

The stand will include the company’s advanced injection moulding grade Bio-Flex S 7514 and bio-based TPE and PP grades for a variety of applications.

Bio-Flex S 7514, a biodegradable compound based on polylactic acid (PLA), has been optimised by FKuR for particularly comfortable and efficient processing.

Due to its good flowability (MFR =27 g/10 min), it is also suitable for use in multi-cavity moulds and the production of parts with longer flow paths.

The high heat resistance (Vicat A = 110 ° C), achieved without hot tool, allows for shorter cycle times and examples of use include catering applications such as cutlery.

The range of bioplastics from FKuR also includes bio-based thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) and compounds based on polypropylene (PP).

Terraprene, the bio-based TPE compounds for extrusion and injection moulding, have a bio-based content of 40 per cent to 90 per cent and offer the same mechanical properties as their fossil fuel based counterparts.