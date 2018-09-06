Getecha to exhibit innovative granulators at Fakuma

Getecha has announced it will present its customised system solutions for the granulation of production scraps from injection moulding and blow moulding technology.

The plant engineering company from Aschaffenburg in Germany will present its clean room granulator GRS 180 and GRS 300 at its stand 3210 in Hall A3.

These slim beside-the-press and central granulators are designed for use in plastic technology production lines, which are subject to increased requirements of cleanliness and hygiene, granulating up to 35 kg (GRS 180) or 80 kg (GRS 300) of material per hour, and hardly releasing any particles (<1,0 µm) due to integrated extraction equipment and special technical sealing solutions.

Loading can be performed with a sprue picker from the portfolio of Getecha.

A hopper granulator, which is specifically tailored to the use in blow moulding plants, The RS 2404 B1 is designed for a significantly higher hourly throughput of up to 160 kg.

Burkhard Vogel, Managing Director of Getecha, explained: “At customer’s request, this granulator was equipped with a stronger drive, a segmented die-cast rotor with 3 x 2 rotor blades in offset arrangement as well as a super tangential housing feed. It is thus perfectly equipped for the granulation of large-volume blow-moulded parts like for example 5 litre bottles.”

The integrated fans in the hopper allows additional air flow in the grinding chamber, ensuring the spray arresters remain closed and no ground material splashing back can escape.