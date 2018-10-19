Huntsman is exhibiting alongside Chemie Plast at Fakuma 2018

Huntsman is exhibiting recently developed thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) elastomers alongside long-standing distribution partner, Chemie Plast, at Fakuma 2018.

The company is exhibiting its new halogen-free, flame retardant IROGRAN TPU materials.

IROGRAN A 90 P 5014 FR; IROGRAN A 91 P 5015 FR; and IROGRAN A 92 P 5016 FR TPUs, suitable for the wire and cable industry, provide improved reaction to fire properties, alongside unprecedented strength and fatigue resistance in both flexion and torsion.

These specialist grades also provide good environmental resilience to chemicals, water, oil and solvents, a wide processing window and consistent dimensional stability, making them ideal for applications which require high flame retardancy.

Huntsman’s polyester-based AVALON 90 and 95 AHT TPUs, initially developed for use in the sports and leisure industry, are also being showcased at Fakuma.

Most commonly used to create soling systems for trainers and casual shoes, these materials are abrasion and scratch resistant and resilient against yellowing, well suited to the manufacture of transparent injection moulded goods that need some form of UV protection.

Originally designed for use in running shoes, to give athletes and fitness enthusiasts an extra spring in their step, smartLite PF1560 TPU is a lightweight, durable, resilient material.

This TPU can snap back to its original shape after being stretched or compressed, delivering an energy return of up to 50 per cent.

This energy cycle can happen multiple times without diminishing the materials’ physical or mechanical performance properties, making smartLite PF 1560 TPU a potential option for use in wheel and castor applications.

“The innovation cycle is particularly rapid in the consumer industry, where there is continual demand for differentiated polyurethane-based systems, which offer distinctive performance traits, and can help manufacturers set their products apart from the competition,” said Michael Kolm, Sales Excellence Manager TPU at Huntsman Polyurethanes.

“Frequently, these materials have processing and performance traits that can help solve production or design engineering challenges in other areas of industry. We look forward to discussing the opportunities that our latest TPU elastomers present with attendees at Fakuma.”

Visit Huntsman and Chemie Plast at Stand No. A4-4214