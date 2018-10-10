KRAIBURG TPE to introduce TEH compounds at Fakuma

KRAIBURG TPE will introduce its thermoplastic elastomer hybrids featuring an application-specific combination and a modifiability at Fakuma 2018.

Due to its performance, the new materials can be regarded as an alternative to corresponding rubber compounds, with properties of high media and temperature resistances, which are adjusted to the requirements of each application.

When bonded with technical plastics such as polyamides and thermoplastic polyesters, it can offer options for multi-component applications

They can be processed with common injection moulding machines and extrusion lines, do not require any finishing and are completely recyclable.

The performance properties of these TEH materials include hardness from 55 to 80 Shore A, permanent operating temperatures of up to 150 °C (302 °F) and chemical stability against materials such as oils, lubricants, fuels and coolants.

Direct applications include seals and gaskets, plugs and connectors, lids and covers and it is also suitable for use in the environment of combustion engines, in heat management of drives and batteries for electric vehicles.

Dr. Frieder Vielsack, Head of Advance Development at KRAIBURG TPE, said: “Our TEH manufacturing technology enables us to combine different mixtures of various elastomers and thermoplastics with respective crosslinked systems to form materials with unprecedented properties.”