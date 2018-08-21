KraussMaffei to demonstrate decorating double with all-electric PX

× Expand Krauss Fakuma 18 At Fakuma a PX 320 will produce in a single production step a complete ten-inch HMI display with integrated electronics, black decorative frame and scratch-proof coating

KraussMaffei is set to showcase a decorating double at Fakuma, with an all-electric PX320 showing IMD and IML simultaneously.

In a demonstration of manufacturing integration, the company will use the PX 320 to create a complete ten-inch HMI display with integrated electronics, black decorative frame and scratch-proof coating in a single production step.

A six-axis robot will insert IML film with printed conductor paths on the nozzle side, whilst additionally, on the ejector side, an IMD film with single-image decor will run through the mould, transferring its paint with design layer and a UV-hardening top coat to the component. As well as the IMD film for the HMI display, another film will run through the mould and provide a second cavity with additional decoration.

The unique process is possible using IMD SI DUO film feed from Leonhard Kurz, which is the first in the world to be able to position two single-image decors independently of each other with a hundredth of a millimetre accuracy, for which a patent is pending.

"Our customers benefit from the use of multi-cavity moulds, and can thus increase their output and flexibility in production," explained Dr. Hans Ulrich Golz, President of the Injection Moulding Machinery segment of the KraussMaffei Group.

Smaller than ever: The new PX 25

In addition to the PX320, KraussMaffei will also show visitors the new ‘little sister’ in the PX series, the PX 25.

With a clamping force of only 250 kN, is aimed at articles with low shot weight, for example precision components for clocks, gears and gearbox elements.

The application at Fakuma will produce a sealing ring made of liquid silicone (LSR) with an intricate undercut, a weight of 0.15 and a 14-second cycle time, to demonstrate its capabilities in the field of micro-injection moulding.

For this purpose, a new plasticising process was developed with a 12-mm-thin screw and complemented with a spring-loaded check valve. Below the cantilever clamping unit there is space for the necessary vacuum pump or similar peripherals.

Positive market for all-electric machines

Commenting on its two main all-electric exhibits at Fakuma, Dr Golz added: "The market for all-electric injection moulding machines is developing very positively, especially in Europe and the USA.

“Manufacturers appreciate the high precision and dynamics, as well as the low energy consumption. With the new PX series, KraussMaffei has set new standards regarding the precision and flexibility of the all-electric injection moulding machines, with which we will continue this growth long-term.”