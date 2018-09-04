Kuraray to exhibit balanced solution for demanding E&E and automotive applications at Fakuma

Kuraray will exhibit the latest developments of its high-performance polyamide resins GENESTAR PA9T, appropriate for applications in the automotive industry as well as E&E parts for surface mount technology (SMT).

GENESTAR relies on Kuraray’s C9-diamine chemistry, making its supply independent from PA12 and adiponitrile based C6 polyamides.

GENESTAR’s grades for sliding and friction applications comprises both unreinforced and reinforced grades.

The resin bridges high temperature performance with flexibility and hydrolysis and chemical resistance that surpasses most polyamides that can be found back in the latest developed grade.

Due to these properties, GENESTAR’s D-resins are suitable for various extrusion applications such coolant, battery, SCR and fuel lines.

The combination of PA9T’s low water absorption and melting point of 306°C makes it an ideal candidate for applications that are subjected to a reflow process.

Combining it's reinforced grades, G1352A-M42, with other reinforced polyamides including the 50 per cent GF-reinforced G1500A-M61 grade have been a proven solution for challenging gearboxes says the company.

With an intrinsic JEDEC MSL rating of 1, it can be stored for an unlimited time with a minimal risk for blisters when subjected to a SMT-process.