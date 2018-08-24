Maag at Fakuma 2018

For the first time at Fakuma, Maag will be sharing a stand with filter manufacturer Ettlinger, which joined the group in January this year, exhibiting its portfolio of extrusion-related systems.

Maag will be offering products for applications from raw material production, through compounding, to recycling, all from a single source.

The range of products shown will include a gear pump for high pressures, a dry-cut strand pelletiser and an underwater pelletising system for the production of spherical pellets.

Maag will also be presenting a PRIMO 200 E model pelletiser from its WSG dry-cut strand pelletising systems range for the production of high-quality cylindrical pellets or micro-pellets ideally suited to further processing.

× Expand D Extrex x6 class pump

The quick tool and roller exchange enables flexible adaptation to specific production demands and the model features a variable system configuration for the processing of soft, brittle or abrasive polymers.

With a 200 mm draw-in width, it is designed for draw-in speeds up to 120 m/min and a maximum throughput rate of 1500 kg/h.

The PEARLO 160 will also be presented at Fakuma and has been developed to produce spherical plastic pellets.

It combines technologies from Gala and Automatik for highly efficient and flexible deployment in high-end applications at throughput rates starting in the single-digit range and extending up to 36,000 kg/h.

Ettlinger will exihbit its ECO 200 high-performance melt filter designed for free-flowing materials such as PET and PA, with pollution severities up to 1.5 per cent, and suitability for polyolefins and polystyrenes.