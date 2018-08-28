Motan to unveil second cohort of innovation prize winners

× Expand The 'mia' award trophy Mia

The Motan Group is set to unveil the second round of prize winners in its bi-annual innovation competition.

During the Fakuma trade show in October, Motan will announce the three winners of the 2018 ‘mia’ award, each receiving a share of a €20,000-euro prize fund and support in developing their ideas to market.

The competition focuses on helping foster innovation through the development of ideas that solve customer-specific problems, integrate new technologies into existing applications, conserve resources or increase ease-of-use.

Two winners of the inaugural mia award, announced during the K trade show in 2016, passed all practice tests and have been further developed successfully.

This year’s nominees include project ideas for adaptive central vacuum control for efficient plant utilisation and higher production security; regulated transport of bulk goods to measure speed and optimise promotion processes; a GAK system (gravimetric suction box) for automation, control and monitoring of suction conveyor systems; system control on a mobile device to query status information specifically via QR codes; a system for efficient creation of routes for material and vacuum lines; and, finally, material-protection conveying in the vacuum area.

The winners have been decided by a panel of four experts in the field of plastics and materials handling and winners will be revealed during a ceremony on the evening of October 18.