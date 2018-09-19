Netstal to showcase Smart Operation at Fakuma

Netstal will be introducing its Smart Operation control option at Fakuma 2018.

The new option for the aXos machine controller offers a sensible separation of the development of applications and the subsequent operation of the machine in the production environment.

Smart Operation is optionally available now for all Netstal machines of the ELIOS and ELION series and existing plants that use an aXos controller can be retrofitted.

Based on the application, all processes can be flexibly defined by in-house experts and the Smart Operation provides users with an innovative operating concept to be used in a production environment.

It consists of four new buttons, the so-called Smart Buttons, as well as a pre-configurable dashboard on the main screen for the illustration of relevant process information, situational interaction notifications as well as application-specific instructions.

The new Smart Buttons trigger status transitions during the production process, for example with the push of three buttons, the machine can be turned on, prepared for production, beginning production and the production can then be ended and the machine turned off just as quickly, easily and safely.

By using Smart Operation, Netstal says users will benefit from additional increases of a plant's overall effectiveness, due to the safe and guided operation.

Due to the incorporation of handling guidelines into the machine controller, coupled with the guided operation, the company believes this is an effective way to prevent operator errors.