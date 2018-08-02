New Vpower vertical moulding machine to be unveiled by Wittmann Battenfeld

× Expand The new Wittmann VPower Wittmann VPower

Wittmann Battenfeld will show its new vertical moulding machine to the public at the Fakuma trade fair in October.

The company will use its presence at the show to demonstrate the Vpower to visitors, following the first showing of a prototype in June this year.

With this model the company is taking the first step in redesigning its vertical machines to fit with its ‘PowerSeries’ portfolio. It has been converting all of its machines to the specifications of the PowerSeries since it acquired Battenfeld 10 years ago.

Wittmann Battenfeld says that as the “highlight of its exhibit” at Fakuma, where it will show multiple moulding machines and ancillaries, the Vpower will showcase energy efficiency, compact design and user-friendly operation.

The machine’s rotary table is powered by a servo-electric drive as standard and laid out for short rotation times. It offers flexibility, as the injection unit can be converted from vertical to horizontal and vice-versa, even after commissioning. In addition, the absence of a central tie-bar enables central media supply from below through the rotary table or the installation of a compact rotary manifold.

Wittmann Battenfeld says that thanks to its open design, the machine is ideally suited for the integration of automation systems with insert feeding and finished part removal functions.

During Fakuma, the new VPower will be demonstrated with the running of a 160/750 machine featuring a rotary table 1600mm in diameter.

Other highlights offered by Wittmann Battenfeld at the event will include a working EcoPower Xpress 160/1100+. This series of Xpress machines in the lower clamping force follows the initial all-electric, high speed models launched in the 400-500ton range.

Aimed at the thin-wall packaging industry, at Fakuma the machine will produce a polypropylene lid from a four cavity mould, decorated with Wittmann’s own IML technology.

There will also be working examples of Wittmann’s Combimould, multi-component technology, as well as associated automation, process monitoring and networked systems.