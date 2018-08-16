Sepro Group to display 22 robots at Fakuma

Sepro Group, makers of robots for injection-moulding machines (IMMs), plans to show a total of 22 robots at Fakuma 2018, including eight operating on its own stand (A1-1203) and more than a dozen on the stands of injection-moulding machine manufacturers.

The Sepro display will feature three operating IMMs provided by OEM robot partners, two from Sumitomo Demag and one from Haitian.

A 180-ton Sumitomo Demag machine will be equipped with a new high-speed 3-axis robot developed by Sepro for Sumitomo Demag and a Success 5 robot, the smallest Sepro makes, will be operating on a 100-ton Sumitomo Demag machine.

× Expand Sepro Group The Success 5, the newest and smallest in Sepro’s Success line of general-purpose 3-axis-servo robots.

In addition, a 60-ton Haitian machine will be equipped with a Sepro 5X‑15. The 5X robot family combines the versatility of Sepro’s 3-axis Cartesian platform with the precision of a 2-axis Stäubli wrist.

The company will also exhibit its Success range of 3-axis general-purpose robots, which are able to equip IMMs from 20 to 700 tons, offering plastics processors economical and reliable productivity in typical pick-and-place and stacking applications.

A section of the Sepro booth at Fakuma 2018 will be dedicated to the Open 4.0 philosophy, which stands behind the company’s vision for the ‘Factory of the Future,’ and visitors will be able to get hands-on experience with the Visual control platform.

Attendees can also preview the company’s latest control developments such as OptiCycle, a control plug-in that automates robot cycle optimisation and Live Support, an app that links customers and its robots with troubleshooting assistance.