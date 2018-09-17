The AZL and the IKV invite interested companies to take part in joint study during Fakuma 2018

The AZL and the IKV invite interested companies to take part in the joint study ‘How do thermoplastic tapes reduce costs and increase performance of injection moulded parts?’ during the kick-off event at Fakuma 2018 on 18th October, 2018.

The AZL and the IKV are jointly developing scenarios with companies on how thermoplastic tapes can be increasingly used in the production of injection moulded parts.

Involved in the development includes injection moulders, tape manufacturers, machine and tool builders as well as OEMs and Tier 1s.

As local reinforcements, thermoplastic tapes can improve product properties of injection moulded parts as well as saving costs due to efficient use of materials.

Increased stiffness and strength, higher surface hardness and improved optics offer small and medium-sized injection moulders product advantages for conventional injection moulded parts.

However, the majority of injection moulders use thermoplastic tapes and their potential only occasionally.

Experts at RWTH Aachen University are working on a systematic overview of injection moulding applications that are particularly suitable for being optimised with the use of thermoplastic tapes.

The focus is on conventional injection moulded parts and not exclusively on typical lightweight applications.

AZL says an important result of the project will be a comprehensive documentation of the state of the art of relevant methods and technologies for component development and production.

Tape manufacturers and machine and tool builders will gain insight into the requirements and challenges of using thermoplastic tapes from the perspective of processors and OEMs and Tier 1s could benefit from the direct exchange with suppliers for communicating their needs and requirements and jointly evaluating applications.

After a classification of development processes of injection moulders as well as identification of applications, the 6-months study will lead to recommendations for actions.

Recommendation for action to overcome technical and organisational barriers will be given together with a practical guide including guidelines for project initiation, design, manufacturing and planning.