One day ahead of the opening of K trade show, organisers have outlined the key trends, topics and themes that will characterise the 2019 edition of the show.

Circular Economy, naturally, will play a lead role in the four leading issues that K 2019 will address, with the show providing a platform for the whole industry to discuss and develop plans to advance innovations in this area.

Further leading issues at this year’s K are ‘Digitisation of the Value Chain / Plastics Industry 4.0’; ‘System Integration: Functionality through Material, Process and Design’; and ‘New Talent for the Sector’.

“K in Düsseldorf is an indispensable meeting place that showcases innovation and future perspectives and provides a unique information and business platform,” Werner Matthias Dornscheidt, President and CEO of Messe Düsseldorf, told media ahead of the show opening.

“Not only does this event offer the opportunity to discuss issues with experts, it presents an unparalleled range and diversity of developments, solutions and trends that can be experienced in direct international comparison. The variety and internationality of the companies involved ensure that major issues in the sector, particularly energy, resource and material efficiency, can be addressed alongside specialised sectors”.

K in Numbers

This year, 3,330 exhibitors will be accommodated in all 18 trade fair halls and large outdoor areas (net 178,000 m²). Exhibits encompass machinery and equipment, raw and auxiliary materials, semi-finished products, technical components and products made of reinforced plastics.

Exhibitors from 63 countries will attend, with European providers once again strongly represented, along with a significant proportion from the USA.

Simultaneously, K clearly reflects changes in the global market. The number of Asian companies attending has grown continuously in recent years, particularly those from China, India and Taiwan.

A success story

Looking at the health of the global plastics and rubber industry as a whole ahead of the show, Ulrich Reifenhäuser, Chairman of the K 2019 Exhibitors’ Council, is optimistic.

“The success story of plastic is unique. Global production of plastics was around 359 million tonnes in 2018 (three per cent more than 2017), with 19 million tonnes being produced in Germany alone,” he explained.

“Of course, it is also important to note that, following 10 years of continuous growth, some areas of the industry appear to have reached a turning point, not least due to current tensions in world trade. But K is more important than ever in times of growing uncertainty, as it provides a venue for the discussion of topical issues, illustrating solutions and presenting pioneering developments”.

K 2019 Düsseldorf is open daily from 10.00 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. from Wednesday, 16 October to Wednesday, 23 October. www.k-online.de