Agr to exhibit several new product developments at K 2019

Agr will display several new product developments as well as an array of quality management and process control equipment for plastic containers at K 2019.

The company says the focal point for Agr’s display will be an all-new laboratory measurement system for plastic containers. Designed to streamline laboratory measurement operations, this system provides operators with the ability to perform multiple measurements, on a wide range of plastic containers and preforms.

Agr will also be showcasing it’s latest and most powerful in-the-blowmolder vision system, Pilot Vision+. This system is uniquely positioned for the quality management of bottles with high percentages of rPET.

Designed to work in conjunction with today’s high speed reheat stretch blowmolding equipment, the Pilot Vision+ system offers a modular approach to defect detection that works within the blowmolder.

Introduced earlier this year, the Process Pilot system with Advanced Thin-wall capability, is suited for production of ultralight bottles. It provides the added precision and blowmolder control necessary to produce very light bottles, with consistent quality, to ensure proper performance on the production line and throughout the distribution chain, says Agr.

The Process Pilot system works in conjunction with the blowmolder to continuously measure material distribution on every bottle, and proactively manage the blowmolder to maintain optimal material distribution.

Since the Process Pilot system manages the blowmolder based on actual bottle measurement, it is a suitable tool that can be used to overcome many of the issues that compromise bottle manufacture and filling line productivity such as process and environmental variables, increased levels of rPET and preform variability.