AIMPLAS to present innovations in sustainable development at K Fair

AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, will display its main technological developments in the circular economy, active and smart packaging, sustainable mobility, medicine and decarbonization of the economy ay K 2019.

The centre says most of the projects to be presented will be on the circular economy, such as new sorting and treatment systems for waste of different origin so it can be recovered and used to generate new products and chemical compounds, reducing dependence on fossil sources.

AIMPLAS will also exhibit its new developments in active and smart packaging designed to keep food fresh and preserve completely different products such as audiovisual heritage.

This new packaging contains sensors, improved barrier properties, additives and absorbents to extend the contents’ shelf life.