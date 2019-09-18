ALBIS supplies sustainable plastics for Dr. BOY´s Live-Show at K 2019

Dr. BOY, manufacturer of injection moulding machines, is planning an extensive live show at K 2019. The plastic solutions for this demonstration will be supplied by ALBIS PLASTIC.

Dr. BOY will spray produce 2-component (2K) ice scrapers, design trays and magnifiers continuously and at high frequency on various machines.

ALBIS is compounding CELLIDOR (CELLIDOR CP 410-10 BK 32/082), a plastic based on cellulose from sustainable, natural sources of raw materials, for the design trays.

It is characterised by good gloss, depth effect and a self-polishing property.

The magnifying glass contains CELLIDOR CP 400-10 CC, which displays high transparency, comparable to PMMA, and a self-polishing surface.

ALBIS supplies an ALFATERXL ECO with Shore A75 hardness as a soft component for the 2K ice scraperIt, recommended due to good 2K adhesion on polyolefins in combination with 100 per cent PP recyclate and biobased EPDM.

"We want to offer our visitors something, so they can see for themselves the high quality of our injection moulding machines live," said Michael Kleinebrahm, Head of BOY Application Technology.

"At the same time, we want to take responsibility and rely on bio-based plastics. ALBIS products combine the highest quality with sustainability, that convinced us.”

"The share of our portfolio of products based on renewable raw materials or recyclates is increasing from year to year," added Philip O. Krahn, CEO of ALBIS.

"With the decision to use sustainable products, Dr. BOY is setting an example. We are very excited about the cooperation."