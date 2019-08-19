ALBIS to present expanded portfolio of sustainable solutions at K 2019

ALBIS will present a range of high-performance plastics, compound solutions, and masterbatches at K 2019.

As one of the world’s leading distributors and compounders of technical thermoplasts and TPE’s, ALBIS will be showcasing products and exhibits by long-term partners including BASF, Covestro, and INEOS Styrolution, as well as its own collection of complimentary ALBIS branded products.

Phillip Krahn, CEO of ALBIS, said: “K is the biggest international industry trade fair and every time it is a great opportunity for us to meet and network with customers, partners, colleagues, media representatives, and friends.”

“At our stand, we will present and demonstrate our cross-industry solutions and services. This comprehensive selection of products will help us make good on our promise to deliver the perfect solutions every time for our customers’ specific needs.”

“In the future markets will operate differently and our aim is to be at the forefront of these developments rather than running to catch up. To this end we set up a digitalisation team early on and are already in the test phase of various projects with our partners and customers.”

Matthias Schulz, Head of Team Digital Business at ALBIS, said: “We are also testing digital platforms, distribution channels, and smart factories. It is important to us to be in constant communication with our partners and customers and to develop in a targeted and cooperative way.”