Amcor wins Gold for Packaging Innovation

Amcor engineers and designer have won the 2019 Packaging Innovation Award from Dow, for developing a unique solution to address denting.

The Amcor-designed Geo-Strap based for Nestle reduces vacuum denting at the shoulder of bottles while incorporating PowerStrap and PowerFlex hot-fill base technologies.

The new base is a low-profile, vacuum-absorbing design that flexes to counteract the vacuum generated when the product absorbs oxygen.

The Geodesic base design shifts weight out of the base and into the shoulder, while preserving the overall weight of the container.

Eric Roegner, President for Amcor Rigid Packaging, said: “We’re honoured to receive this innovation award.”

“By modifying the preform design of the container, our Geo-Strap maintains the container’s light weight, which keeps the containers four to eight grams smaller than competitor products.”

“The new design also improves performance and consumer appeal of the container.”