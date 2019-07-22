AMI to launch new data services offering at K 2019

Global plastics market intelligence group AMI will launch new data subscription services and demonstrate a suite of interactive tools to support online analysis of critical market information on its stand at K 2019.

The launch is the latest stage in the development of the company’s unique market intelligence reports and data services.

These include AMI’s unrivalled database of global plastics processors, which has been assembled over 30 years and includes verified information for more than 20,000 named production sites.

Information extends from contact details and ultimate holding company to machinery and type and volume of polymers consumed.

Richard Walker, Head of Market Intelligence at AMI, said: “We’re excited to announce our new data subscription service to the market, which provides a comprehensive view of the Plastic Processing universe through any browser – all our clients need is internet access.”

“This is the first important step in the development of our data services.”

“The demands for plastics continues to rise but there is increased uncertainty as the circular economy becomes a primary issue affecting the industry. It is our intention for AMI’s data subscription package to offer a suite of commercially valuable information including detailed end use application tonnage data with historic, current, and future forecasts of polymer, providing our clients with the tools to easily identify opportunities associated with the circular economy in a visually effective way.”

“AMI prides itself on providing our clients with a unique view on their customer and prospect base delivering capability to affect and improve business planning. K 2019 is the perfect place to talk to clients about this exciting new step for AMI and our desire to deliver quality insight and data services in a way that is timely, accurate, and actionable.”