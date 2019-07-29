AMUT GROUP to demonstrate cast line for stretch film production at K 2019

AMUT GROUP will present in operation the new ACS 2000 cast line for stretch film production at K 2019.

The company will also display the recent developed patented system, the Q-Catcher.

The Q-Catcher permits the repetition of previously saved parameters with the reproduction of the film having the same mechanical properties.

The upgraded technology includes the T-Die Essentia with die splitter, movable vacuum box for cleaning without dismantling, jumbo type chill roll unit 1500+450 mm diameter and AD Scan X-Rays thickness control system.

AMUT GROUP will exhibit with the motto “Go Green” firstly launched during Chinaplas 2019 edition and offers several solutions to support the circular economy.

The friction washer, patented machine to be exhibited, performs PET/HDPE/LDPE washing and pollutants removal action.

Due to the strong cleaning force of the friction washer, the outgoing flakes have the quality required to be re-used in many applications.

The company says great visibility will be dedicated to the project carried out in partnership with Ecoplasteam Italian company for the POAL (Tetrapack waste) recovery.

POAL, coming from the paper mill after being sorted from cellulose, is washed and pelletized into Ecoallene material.

AMUT also proposes the line concept for Bottle to Packaging application developed in collaboration with Erema.

The extrusion line is designed to process 100 per cent post-consumer PET bottle flakes into single layer foil certified food grade thermoforming foil.

The ACF820 thermoforming machine to be presented at K Show will be in operation with 100 per cent r-PET foil produced with the above-mentioned AMUT/Erema line.