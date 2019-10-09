Aquapurge seeking new staff as demand grows for purging compounds

× Expand Aquapurge

Purging compound producer, Aquapurge, is travelling to K on a mission to recruit quality sales personnel for its rapidly growing international business.

Aquapurge is currently shortlisted for the UK’s 2019 Plastics Industry Awards for Most Innovative Material, and also for the Best Business Initiative for its plan to become the world’s top supplier of purging compound by the year 2023.

The company’s recent expansion in West London production facilities and its record-breaking exports have convinced Aquapurge that this goal is reasonable and attainable, and in order to achieve this business aims it intends to treble its current complement of staff to over 100 by the end of 2023.

Richard Brayne-Nicholl, Aquapurge Commercial Director, said: “The K 2019 exhibition will provide a wonderful catalyst for our business aims. In one sense, and after 25 years of business, we are a company born-again, newly staffed with motivated and successful young people across the continent.”

“Aquapurge demonstrably makes the best purging compound that injection moulders can buy. We now require the best sales people to help us sell it worldwide.”

“I would encourage all sales professionals to injection moulders to consider the current opportunities with Aquapurge. Our telephone lines are always open and ready to make an appointment with us through the eight days of the K Show.”

Aquapurge – Hall 12 / E50