Arburg to showcase live IMSE automated mass production at K 2019

TactoTek has announced that at K 2019, Arburg’s stand will feature a live production demonstration of injection moulded structural electronics (IMSE) parts.

TactoTek’s proprietary IMSE technology integrates printed electronics and electronic components within 3D injection moulded structures to create thin, seamless, electronically active, and economical smart moulded structures.

The company licences IMSE technology to manufacturers who design and mass produce parts for their customers.

The IMSE part being produced at K 2019 is a design that includes in-mould circuitry, touch controls, and LEDs for lighting, all of which are encapsulated in a polycarbonate resin in an advanced film insert moulding process.

The automated IMSE manufacturing demonstration is built around Arburg’s electric Allrounder 470A injection moulding machine and includes an FPT multi-axis robot, Kiki gripper and centring station, Motan material dryer, Dr. Eschrich film cleaning station, MFP conveyor for moulded parts and tray server for film supply, Söhner trays, and a Regloplast temperature control unit.

Marko Suo-Anttila, SVP for Manufacturing at TactoTek, said: “IMSE is appealing for mass production for many reasons, as standard capital equipment and automation can be used to produced IMSE parts using off-the-shelf materials that have been validated by TactoTek for IMSE use, and high yield levels required for economical mass production.”