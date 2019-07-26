Ascend outlines growth initiatives and specialty products for K 2019

Ascend Performance Materials announced growth plans, including new specialty polymers initiatives, capacity expansions and global developments, at a pre-K 2019 press conference in Antwerp, Belgium.

Among the company’s new products are high-heat and long-chain polyamides, an inherently antimicrobial polymer for fiber production, expanded recycled-content offerings and additional flame-retardant grades of its Vydyne PA66.

Scott Rook, senior vice president of Ascend’s commercial divisions, also discussed expansion and sustainability plans.

“We have always been focused on meeting our customers’ needs,” Rook said. “Our adiponitrile expansions will keep pace with increasing demand for PA66 and support our growing specialty polymers and chemicals businesses. We are developing new products to help our customers meet new challenges.”

Ascend recently announced progress on a 90kt ADN expansion plan at its facility in Decatur, Alabama.

The company continues to expand globally, adding technical capabilities in Europe and Asia to develop solutions with customers in the regions. Ascend began operating its first production facility outside the U.S. after purchasing a compounder in Tilburg, Netherlands, last year.

“We continue to invest in local resources to be closer to our customers. We have reorganised our regional teams and expanded our supply chain to address the increasing global demand,” Rook said.

Ascend will debut its new specialty polymers and detail its expansion plans at stand 6/A07at K 2019 in Dusseldorf from October 16-23.