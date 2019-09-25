Ascend Performance Materials to launch several new specialty polyamides at K 2019

Ascend Performance Materials has announced plans to launch several new specialty polyamides at K 2019.

Among the new products are Vydyne XHT, long-chain polyamides and high-temperature polyamides.

Vydyne XHT, a new portfolio of heat-stabilised polyamide 66 and copolymers, is capable of withstanding prolonged exposure to temperatures up to 230C.

Using a combination of unique polymer chemistries and a multi-stage heat stabilisation technology, the company says XHT products push the boundaries of temperature resistance without compromising the processability, durability and mechanical properties PA66 is known for.

× Expand Ascend Performance Materials With a high weld strength and long-term temperature resistance up to 230 C, Vydyne XHT performs well in under-hood parts like integrated air intake manifolds.

“Consistent high heat performance is critical in under-the-hood applications to accommodate for various load, torque and speed conditions in engines,” said Vikram Gopal, Ascend’s senior vice president of technology.

“We created Vydyne XHT to perform across a broad operating window for our customers, who are today limited to products with narrow operating windows and poor performance outside those windows.”

The Vydyne XHT portfolio includes four glass-filled grades suitable for use in automotive applications, such as charge air coolers, integrated air intake manifolds, exhaust gas recirculators and resonators.

Ascend will also introduce a new portfolio of PA610 and PA612 long-chain polyamides, with low moisture absorption, high chemical and UV resistance.

“Our customers are driving innovation and meeting increasing demands across the industries they serve,” said Phil McDivitt, Ascend’s president and CEO.

“In turn, we are building off our vertical integration and strong position in PA66 to bring the greater reliability, functionality and flexibility to make that innovation possible.”