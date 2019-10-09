Astropol to offer expanded choice of additive and masterbatch products at K 2019

× Expand Astropol

Colour masterbatch and additive specialist, Astropol, will introduce its expanding choice of bespoke products and meet with new and existing partners at K.

Since K 2016, the company has expanded and developed its facility in Lancashire, and invested in specialised processing equipment to produce quality micropellets that have excellent dosing and dispersion characteristics.

In addition to the traditional Astropol vinyl and non-vinyl products, its Unicol micropellets offer a unique, uniform, and universal option for colour and additive masterbatches.

As part of the development plans for the company, Astropol is at K to explore additional export opportunities.

The company has a proven track record of supplying colour and additive masterbatch internationally, and is now seeking to link up with agents and distributors to establish the best way to expand further into new and existing territories.

Astropol – Hall 5 / A29