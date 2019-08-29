Atlas to showcase state-of-the-art weathering instruments at K 2019

Atlas, a global leader in materials testing, will demonstrate its suite of advanced weathering test instruments for polymer and plastic materials and products at K 2019.

Atlas lightfastness and weathering instruments lead the plastics and polymer industries in testing performance, with many test methods having been specifically around the capabilities of Atlas instruments.

Atlas will exhibit its flagship Ci4400 Weather-Ometer, which features design modifications for user convenience, more intuitive operation, and improved chamber uniformity, as well as XenoCal for Ci, a more accurate process for irradiance calibration that improves repeatability and reproducibility.

It will also show the Xenotest 440 weathering instrument, and the SUNTEST XLS+ and XXL+ models.