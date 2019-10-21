Baerlocher features stabilisation technologies that address top sustainability trends at K 2019

Baerlocher, a leading global supplier of plastic additives, has announced at K 2019 that KNF FELXPAK can now run 100 per cent recycled film using post-industrial PE film by improving its quality and consistency with Baerlocher’s BAEROPOL T-Blend Resin Stabiliser.

The BAEROPOL technology resolved issues of variable film quality by preventing gels, bubble instability, and haze that previously prevented KNF FLEXPAK, a US customer packaging manufacturer, from incorporating post-industrial film in certain applications.

In another successful trial, KNF FLEXPAK and Baerlocher partnered with EREMA, to successfully reprocess film scrap stabilised with BAEROPOL T-Blend technology during testing at its facility in Massachusetts.

Ray Glenn, Sales Director for KNF FLEXPAK, said: “Thanks to the consistently high quality of the post-industrial film incorporating BAEROPOL T-Blend stabiliser, we can now run 100 per cent recycled material with confidence in its quality and consistency.”

“Previously, we would have had to blend it with expensive prime material. Now, our production rate for recycled material is pretty much equal to prime.”

“Furthermore, since film lines can now run more efficiently and recycled materials can be used in higher-end product, our business has become more sustainable and cost-effective.”