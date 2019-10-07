Barnes Group to exhibit Molding Solutions business unit at K 2019

US-based Barnes Group will exhibit its Barnes Molding Solutions unit at K 2019, showcasing brands including FOBOHA, Gammaflux, manner, Priamus, Synventive, and Thermoplay.

The booth will cover the entire spectrum of mouldmaking and hot runner technology, including temperature control and process control technology.

Theme-based sections will present solutions for demanding projects in the medical and pharmaceutical, personal care, packaging, automotive, and technical parts markets, as well as electrical and household applications.

Barnes can be found in Hall 1, Stands C50 and E50.