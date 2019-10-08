BASF 3D Printing Solutions to present cutting-edge manufacturing solutions at K 2019

At K 2019, BASF 3D Printing Solutions will be presenting its extensive portfolio of 3D printing materials and service solutions aiming at enabling industrial additive manufacturing at scale.

BASF will exhibit the Concept Caravan at its stand, giving visitors a hands-on experience of the impressive spectrum of applications offered, with over 100 individual parts being 3D printed.

× Expand Detlef W. Schmalow In the "competencies" section, experts from BASF 3D Printing Solutions presents the entire material and service portfolio for 3D printing applications at K 2019 in Düsseldorf.

The RV and trailer market is an attractive one to the 3D printing industry, as it can greatly benefit from unique advantages offered by additive-based manufacturing, namely the high customisability of parts with complex geometries as well as the rapid availability of production parts without incurring tool costs.

Volker Hammes, Vice President Business Build-Up 3D Printing Solutions, said: “3D printing is a key technology for the digital application opportunities for the most demanding industrial applications.”

“With our manufacturing partners we are driving the development of radical new solutions that meet and often exceed the industry’s demanding requirements.”