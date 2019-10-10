BASF to present Infinergy E-TPU beads at K 2019

BASF will exhibit its Infinergy E-TPE at K 2019, showing new mini bead innovations, and a new processing method, along with a multitude of applications.

The mini beads are less than half the size of normal Infinergy beads, with a diameter of between 2.5 and 3.5mm, and are deployed wherever the filling behaviour of the standard product reaches its limits, such as in thin-walled parts.

As well as their reduced size, the round shape of the particles also helps to improve the filling behaviour, enabling their bars in the mould to be easily filled, meaning users do not have to compromise on the material properties.

The mini beads are already used for vibration dampers in compressors and on bicycle saddles.

Infinergy is also now available in black, making it suitable for technical applications where the surface is heavily susceptible to dirt.

Thomas Stührenberg, BASF’s Head of Marketing for Europe, said: “We are opening up new possibilities for our customers with the black Infinergy.”

“There are fundamentally no limits on the range of colours, and we want to work with our customers to make the Infinergy range even more colourful in the future.”