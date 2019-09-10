Baumüller extends new SAF 002/003 safety modules

Baumüller has extended its new SAF 002/003 safety modules of the b maXX 5000 converter series with a freely parameterizable delay time.

The delay time is switched between a safety function and the associated error reaction Safe Torque Off (STO). This provides protection for the machine mechanics against damage in the event of a fault and minimises downtimes.

The safety modules are typically equipped with various safety functions that can be used for safe monitoring when required. For example, if a limit value violation is detected during the safe monitoring of a speed, the system reacts by triggering the STO function, which switches the drive torque-free. However, in this case the motor may not come to a controlled standstill, which means it may coast down.