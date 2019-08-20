Baumüller to exhibit new servo pump features at K 2019

Baumüller will shows its new servo pump at K 2019, with new features that ensure significantly reduced service requirements.

In the latest enhancement, the hydraulic pump is attached directly to the engine with a gear tooth system.

This dispenses with the coupling and pump support as is the case with classic servo pump versions, which has the advantage of a shorter installation length and therefore a smaller machine installation area.

Furthermore, direct attachment eliminates the need for mechanical parts.

In this way, the machine manufacturer benefits from lower storage costs.

Another advantage lies in the intelligent use of hydraulic oil.

The latest version features new connections for both the motor and the constant pump so that the leakage flow if the pump can be used for the permanent lubrication of the gear tooth system.

This eliminates the need for grease lubrication of the internal toothing, which is required every 3,000 operating hours on average.

Baumüller can be found at Hall 11, stand A41.