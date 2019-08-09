Bekum to present an innovative and future-oriented machine design at K 2019

Bekum says it is exhibiting the future of blow moulding with the “Concept 808” machine study at K 2019.

One feature is the optional magnetic quick mould change system. With this, mould change-over is accomplished in 15 minutes per clamping unit – without tools or a special mould cart.

The new generation of high-output extruders of the future packaging machine line distinguish themselves through processability, high maximum throughput, and excellent melt homogeneity.

Bekum extrusion heads in either mono- or multi-layer technology are designed to achieve precise flow guidance, short colour change times and uniform wall thickness throughout the article for all extrusion blow moldable plastics.

Bekum is engaged in the circular economy and, with its Bekum 3-layer heads, offers a solution for costs-effective recycling of single-origin PE of PP plastic scrap.

Due to Bekum’s tri-extrusion technology, recycled material (PCR) can be embedded between layers of virgin plastic materials. The use of PCR in the middle layer can also permit a cost-reduction in the manufacture of containers